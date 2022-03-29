FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect is dead and a Fresno Police detective is in the hospital following an assault inside Fresno Police headquarters in Downtown Fresno on Tuesday, according to police.

Officers say the incident took place in the detective’s office in the annex building off Fresno Street. The detective was transported to the hospital. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Initial reports said that the suspect was taken to the hospital but police officers have since clarified that he was killed at the scene.

According to Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama, the suspect entered the Fresno Police headquarters at around 11:45 a.m. and did not have a reason to be there. The suspect entered the detective’s office and began assaulting him. It is unknown what weapon the suspect used. The detective fired his police-issued gun at the suspect, killing him.

Breaking: Fresno Police say there has been an officer involved shooting at the FPD annex building & that a suspect has been transported to CRMC. Working to learn more now. @KSEE24 @CBS47 pic.twitter.com/0gNOw4x5e2 — Katherine Phillips (@KatPhillipsTV) March 29, 2022

The detective injured in the incident was taken to the hospital with cuts to his neck and forehead.

The motive for the incident is currently unknown.