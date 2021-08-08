Police officer, community service officer taken to hospital following fentanyl exposure in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A police officer and a community service officer were taken to the hospital after they were exposed to fentanyl on Sunday afternoon, according to the Clovis Police Department.

At 2:40 p.m., officers were called out to the Trader Joe’s at Willow and Nees avenues after it was reported that a suspicious man was spotted behind the store.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found Patrick Martin, who had active warrants out for his arrest.

During a search of Martin’s car, police say officers found a white substance that was believed to be illegal drugs stashed in a plastic container.

An officer put the container with the white substance into a paper bag and stored it in the trunk of their patrol car. Police say a community service officer also helped move some of Martin’s belongings out of his car during the search.

As both officers left the scene, police say they began to experience shortness of breath and elevated heart rates.

Both officers pulled their vehicles over and notified the department of the symptoms they were experiencing.

Shortly after, paramedics arrived in the area and treated the officers before transporting them to a local hospital.

Both officers are said to be in good condition and were released from the hospital after being evaluated by medical staff.

Police say the substance was tested and was determined to be a mix of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is a dangerous drug! Even the slightest exposure can cause overdose and/or death,” Clovis Police wrote in a press release regarding Martin’s arrest.

Martin was arrested for multiple warrants and drug charges and will be booked into the Fresno County Jail.



