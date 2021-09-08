POLICE: Merced teen wanted in connection to shooting

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are searching for a teenager wanted in connection to a shooting that happened in August, according to Merced Police officers.

Police say, Julio Elyaz Lucio, 19 of Merced, was identified by detectives as the person who shot and injured a 25-year-old man on Aug. 23.

Merced Police responded to the area of Calimyrna Avenue and East 22nd Street in Merced for a report of a shooting.

Officers say they located the victim near the area of East 21st Street and Yosemite Parkway suffering from a single gunshot wound to the leg.

Merced Police officials say the victim was taken to a regional hospital where they were later released.

According to detectives, Lucio was identified as one of the two suspects involved in the shooting.

Police say investigators are still working to identify a female suspect that drove Lucio to and from the crime scene.