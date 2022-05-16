MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators have arrested a Stockton gang member in connection to a shooting at a Merced bar, according to the Merced Police Department.

On Feb. 26, around 12:13 a.m., officers responded to a call about gunshots fired inside the Hangar BBQ on Macready Drive in Merced.

Officers say the bar was hosting a “dance party for college students” when a fight broke out and an unknown suspect pointed a gun towards the ceiling and began firing.

The gunfire caused panic among the people present, but no one was injured, according to the police.

Detectives say they were able to identify Adrian Garcia from Stockton as a suspect, after using videos that were filmed by people in the Hangar BBQ before the shooting.

Investigators say that Garcia was in Merced the day of the shooting in support of other gang members who were filming a music video in town.

Garcia and several of the gang members attended a private party held by UC Merced students at the Hanger BBQ later that evening, according to officials.

Police say Garcia fled the area after the shooting but was arrested the following month in San Joaquin County for charges unrelated to this incident.

On Monday, officials said Garcia was arrested in connection to the shooting after making an appearance in court for an unrelated incident.

Garcia was turned over to Merced police and booked for negligent discharge of a firearm in a public place and for being a gang member in possession of a firearm, according to police.