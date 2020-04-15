Police: Man with gun shot dropped at hospital after shooting reported in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Fresno are investigating a shooting near Farris and Olive Tuesday.

Officers say they received reports of multiple shots fired shortly before 10 p.m. They then received a report of a gun-shot victim dropped off at CRMC in Downtown Fresno.

Police identified the victim as a man in his 20s who was shot in the upper torso. He was taken into surgery and is listed in critical condition.

Investigators are working to determine if the two cases are related. Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno Police.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.