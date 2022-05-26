MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers arrested a man who they say allegedly assaulted a person with a baseball bat, according to the Merced Police Department.

On Thursday around 7:58 p.m. officers responded to a fight on M Street.

When officers arrived they said they found a man with several injuries to his head.

The man claimed he had been hit several times in the head with a baseball bat, according to police.

25-year-old Brian Chandler was identified as the person who used the bat by the victim and was found in an alleyway according to officers.

Police say Chandler was booked for aggravated assault.

Investigators are still looking into the incident, and asking anyone with information to contact Officer Chavez at 209-388-7713 or by email at chaveze@cityofmerced.org.