TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was reportedly using methamphetamines and threatening family members with a loaded rifle in Tulare was arrested Thusday, according to police.

Officers say the incident was reported around 1:23 p.m when they responded to a situation on Estate Street about a 38-year-old man with a gun.

The person who had given the information to the police said the man, Adam Brooks, was recently confined to a wheelchair and had barricaded himself in a bedroom for safety while he waited for the police. The person contacting police also reported that they believed Brooks was using methamphetamines

When officers arrived, they say they found the room the person who reported the incident was barricaded in and were able to remove him through a window. Officers also learned that another man, who was bedridden, was inside as well and was said to be possibly having a stroke. He was removed and sent to a nearby hospital for additional treatment.

At the time officers say they believed that Brooks was still inside and armed. After establishing a security perimeter, one of the officers saw Brooks in the backyard of the home. When officers ordered Brooks to the ground, they say Brooks turned and ran into the residence.

A Tulare Police Department SWAT team was deployed and worked to get Brooks to surrender, according to officials. After a lengthy attempt to get Brooks to come out of the residence, Brooks was seen climbing onto the roof of the residence from an adjacent building.

Brooks was taken into custody without further incident, according to police. After a search of the residence, officers found a loaded .22 rifle.