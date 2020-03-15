Police: Man shot while walking to market in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was shot on Saturday while walking to a market in Central Fresno, according to police.

The man told police he was walking to a market near the area of Tyler Ave. and Augusta Street at around 5:30 p.m. when he heard three to four shots fired, later realizing he had been struck by one of the bullets in his upper body.

The man ran back to his home and contacted police, according to authorities. The victim was transferred to Community Regional Medical Center.

Police say they are investigating for any suspect information.

