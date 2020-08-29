Man shot multiple times in the upper body in Central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are investigating a shooting in Central Fresno after a man was found with multiple gunshots wounds in the upper body.

Authorities say they found a man in his 20’s with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body in the area of Dakota Ave near Marks Ave.

The victim was unresponsive and transported to Community Regional Medical Center and is in surgery, according to authorities.

Police say they have not determined what happened prior to the shooting but are seeking information from witnesses.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.