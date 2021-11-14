POLICE: Man shot in Visalia Target parking lot, detectives investigate

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives with the Visalia Police Department are investigating after a man was shot in a Target parking lot on Saturday afternoon, according to Visalia police officials.

Just before 2:00 p.m., officers responded to a shooting outside of a Target on North Dinuba Boulevard. Upon arrival, police say they located a crime scene in the business’s parking lot.

According to police, as officers were securing the crime scene, dispatch received a call regarding a man who had been shot in the Target parking lot. Authorities say the victim drove himself to a residence in the 200 block of W. Babcock Ave. before officers arrived at the crime scene.

Officials say detectives began conducting several interviews and after reviewing surveillance video learned that the victim approached and confronted the suspect in the parking lot before he was shot. During this confrontation, police say the victim was shot at a close range and sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators say no suspect has been identified at this time. Officers also say the victim has been uncooperative and has refused to provide any information to detectives.

According to Visalia police officials, the Violent Crimes Unit will be conducting additional follow-up investigations and is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Miguel Leon at (559) 713-4722.

Those who would like to submit tips anonymously can contact the Visalia Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (559) 734-5302.