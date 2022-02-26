FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating after a man was shot during a recreational basketball game at Romain Park Saturday afternoon, according to officials with the Fresno Police Department.

Just after 2:00 p.m., police responded to Romain Park near Harvey Avenue for a report of a shooting victim inside the park’s gym.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. Police described the victim’s wound as a “graze” injury to his head and that he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

According to police, the shooting happened after a disturbance had taken place during the basketball game inside the gym.

Investigators say there were at least half a dozen or more people inside the building when the shooting took place.

Lt. Mark Hudson with the Fresno Police Department said the suspect is described as a man wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts. According to authorities, he left the scene in a black SUV.

“Very lucky we didn’t have any more victims,” said Hudson. “This victim is lucky to still be alive and certainly we want to get this person [the suspect] into custody.”

Detectives are currently at the scene investigating the incident and say witnesses have been helpful in providing information to them at this time.

According to officials, the area will be closed for several hours as police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with yourcentralvalley.com for updates.