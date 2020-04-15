Police: Man resisted officers arresting him for indecent exposure

COVID-19 Information

Crime

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Porterville say a man fought with officers who were arresting him for indecent exposure early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a business in the 900 block of W. Henderson Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. after reports of a man exposing himself several times to the employees.

According to police, 30-year-old Ray Baldwin refused to leave the premises and started punching and kicking at the officers until he was handcuffed. Baldwin facing charges of indecent exposure, assault on a peace officer, and trespassing.

