Police: Man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run crash at central Fresno freeway on-ramp

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man in a wheelchair was killed early Sunday morning in a hit-and-run crash at a central Fresno freeway on-ramp, according to Fresno Police.

The collision was reported at 2:42 a.m. at a on-ramp to Highway 99 at Olive Avenue, said Lt. Charlie Chamalbide. The man was crossing the street at the on-ramp when he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

