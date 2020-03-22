Police: Man in critical condition after shooting in Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition in Southwest Fresno on Saturday.

Authorities say they responded to a call just before 6 p.m. in the area of Franklin and Park Avenues for a victim of a shooting.

The victim was in his late 20’s had several gunshot wounds to the lower torso and was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition, according to authorities.

Authorities determine the victim was walking down Park Ave from a convenience store when a silver four-door sedan approached the victim and pulled up next to him asking for directions.

Officers say they are checking with neighbors and security cameras for more details.

