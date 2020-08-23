Police: Man in critical condition after shooting in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in northeast Fresno Saturday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Authorities say they responded to a 911 call of a shooting victim in the area of Fifth Street and Sierra Avenue just after 7:00 p.m.

When officers and paramedics arrived they found a man in his 40’s, conscious and responsive with a gunshot wound to his torso.

The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center and is listed in critical condition, according to police.

Police say the initial investigation has revealed there was a family disturbance that occurred inside the home, leading to the man being shot.

The individual who shot the victim has been detained and is being cooperative with detectives.

