POLICE: Man found shot in alley in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating after a man was shot in an alley in Visalia early Wednesday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say around 3:35 a.m., a 39-year-old man was approached by the suspect in an alley near Strawberry and 2nd streets.

According to officers, an altercation between the 39-year-old victim and suspect took place before the victim was shot in the stomach.

Authorities say the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is currently listed in stable condition.

Police have yet to identify a suspect and say this incident is currently being investigated by Violent Crimes detectives.

