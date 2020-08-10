Police: Man found dead on road in Sanger

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is found dead on the road in Sanger, authorities say.

Authorities say initial calls to 911 alerted police of shots being fired in the area of K and 4th Streets that a person possibly has been shot at around 8:45 p.m.

Police say the victim is a man in his late 30’s or early 40’s and say there was some sort of altercation with multiple people.

Police have closed off 4th Street and Fresno County Sheriff’s office has been called to help process the crime scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police.

