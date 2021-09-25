POLICE: Man dies after being struck by vehicle in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle on Friday night in southeast Fresno, according to Fresno police officers.

Officials say police responded to the area of South Cedar and East Butler avenues around 7:30 p.m. regarding the incident.

According to officers, the victim struck was a man in his 50’s and police say he was expected to survive the incident.

On Saturday, authorities reported that the man had died and that detectives are now investigating the incident as a fatal hit and run.

Fresno Police officials say they are working to identify a suspect at this time.