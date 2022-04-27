VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested for suspicion of arson after allegedly intentionally starting a fire near homes, according to the Visalia Police department.

On Wednesday, around 11:41 a.m., the Visalia Fire Department responded to a grass fire in the area of Lovers Lane and Noble Avenue.

When they arrived, firefighters evacuated homes that were near the fire with the help of the police department.

After getting the fire under control, investigators say they were able to determine that the fire was intentionally started by the suspect, 34-year-old Kirklin Stanfill.

Stanfill was found nearby and booked on suspicion of arson, according to officials.