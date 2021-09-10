POLICE: Man arrested in connection to Fresno gang shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that occurred earlier this year in Fresno, according to Fresno Police officials.

On Tuesday, the Fresno Police Department’s Street Violence Bureau Tactical Team say they arrested Clinton Williamson, 27, for a gang-related shooting that took place in late July.

On July 21 at 9:00 p.m., detectives with the Felony Assault Unit investigated a shooting near Sierra Madre and Fisher avenues.

Detectives say they believed the shooting involved two rival gangs shooting at one another and while investigating, officers revealed 52 rounds had been fired during the incident.

According to police, Williamson was identified as one of the suspects responsible for the shooting and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Officials say while conducting the search warrant associated with the invesitgation, detectives also seized an AR-15 rifle and a .45 caliber handgun.

Felony Assault Unit detectives say Williamson was then booked at Fresno County Jail for the shooting and for various firearm-related charges.