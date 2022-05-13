HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen vehicle and trying to evade officers, according to the Hanford Police Department.

On Thursday around 5:40 p.m., a patrolling officer says they saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed south on North Douty Street near Grangeville Boulevard.

The officer says the vehicle failed to stop at a nearby stoplight as it made a right turn onto Grangeville. They started to follow the vehicle as it turned south onto Redington Street and then into a nearby alleyway.

During this time the vehicle’s license plate number was given to police dispatch and was confirmed to be a stolen vehicle, according to police.

The driver, who was later identified as Manuel Huerta left the vehicle and started to run south, according to police. Officers say the vehicle was left in drive and collided with property in the alleyway, before coming to stop.

Huerta fled to nearby backyards in the area according to officers. They established a perimeter around where they believed Huerta to be. After using a K9 unit, officers were able to locate Huerta and he cooperated with officers.

He was booked on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest. Huerta also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest at the time, according to officials.