POLICE: Man arrested for stabbing, killing another in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested after stabbing and killing another person on Friday night, according to Merced police officials.

Just before 11:00 p.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 2500 block of 1st Avenue in the city of Merced.

Upon arrival, police say they found the victim who had died on scene due to his injuries. According to officials, the suspect, identified as Aaron David Barron, 32 of Delhi, was also on scene and was taken into custody without incident.

Detectives responding to the incident say witnesses told them an altercation had taken place between the victim and Barron before the stabbing occurred.

Authorities say Barron was “arrested for murder and booked into the Merced County Jail.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective John Pinnegar with the Merced Police Department at (209) 388-7712.

