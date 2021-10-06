POLICE: Man arrested for shooting, killing woman at Fresno motel

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a motel that happened on Monday, according to Fresno Police officials.

Police say Leland Guy Eagle Jr., 36, was arrested by officers on Tuesday for the homicide of Crystal Nelson, 36 of Fresno on Monday at the Clarion Pointe Motel.

Around 11:50 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the Clarion Pointe Motel on N. Blackstone Avenue regarding a dead woman.

According to police, housekeeping staff at the motel entered the room and found an unconscious woman who had been shot.

When officers arrived at the motel, they were able to identify the woman as Nelson. Police say medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Investigators say several hours of surveillance video were reviewed and showed that Nelson arrived at the motel with a male acquaintance who was later identified by officials as Eagle Jr.

According to detectives, Eagle Jr. was the person responsible for Nelson’s death and was currently out on parole for a violent offense. Police say Nelson and Eagle Jr. had been involved in a “brief romantic relationship.”

Fresno Police officials say Eagle Jr. was booked at Fresno County Jail.

Authorities say they are currently investigating the motive for this homicide, but consider it to be domestic violence-related.

Officials are asking the community for assistance and encourage anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.