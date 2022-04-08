VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Visalia Police say they arrested a bank robber who had robbed the same bank earlier in the week.

On Friday, Police responded to Tucoemas Credit Union for an armed robbery at Tucoemas Credit Union.

Witnesses told officers that the suspect had fled the scene, but also told officers the direction the suspect fled, and were able to give a description.

Police say they were able to locate the suspect on West Cyprus Avenue and taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as Talon Penix. Penix was also identified as a suspect in the armed robbery that had occurred at Tucoemas Credit Union on Monday, police say.

Police say Penix was found with an undetermined about of cash in his possession and was booked for multiple robbery charges and a parole violation.