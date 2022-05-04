MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man on probation was arrested in connection to a catalytic converter theft, according to the Merced Police Department

On Sunday, around 12:47 p.m., officers responded to a report of catalytic converter theft at St. Patrick’s Church on East Yosemite Avenue.

During the investigation, officers say they obtained video footage of the suspect vehicle.

Several officers say they thought the vehicle looked similar to a vehicle that belonged to Willard Weger.

Weger is under active supervision by the Merced County Probation Department, and has a GPS monitor, according to officials.

After using GPS information, officers say they confirmed Weger was at the location of the thefts.

Weger was arrested for theft and probation violations according to police.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about the incident to contact Officer Farmer at 209-385-6905 or by email at Farmert@cityofmerced.org.