Police: Man arrested for attacking officers and smashing a cop car window

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One man was arrested in Visalia for attacking officers and attempting to stop traffic Wednesday, according to Visalia Police.

Officers say they responded near an area of the 800 block of N. Court at around 9:30 p.m. for a man that was in the middle of the roadway attempting to stop traffic.

When police arrived, they say the suspect ran over to an officer’s car and punched the window and broke it. The suspect then attacked officers and a taser eventually deployed along with a K-9.

The suspect was later identified as 51-year-old Bradley Williams.

Williams was booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trail Facility for charges of resisting arrest, felony resisting arrest with violence, vandalism, and outstanding warrants.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.