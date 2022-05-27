KINGSBURG, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his mother multiple times, according to the Kingsburg Police Department.

On Thursday around 12:08 p.m. officers responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon on the 1300 block of Rayser Street.

When officers arrived they said they found a woman lying in a garage with multiple stab wounds to the back of her neck and shoulder.

The victim claimed, that her son, 28-year-old Brandon Wright attacked her with a knife and fled the area in a white pickup truck, according to investigators.

Officers say a family member found Wright two hours later around Avenue 384 and Highway 99 at a gas station outside of Kingsburg.

Wright was arrested without further incident and was booked for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated mayhem, torture, committing a felony while out on bail and PC, and domestic violence, according to officials.