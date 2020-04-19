Police: Madera woman arrested for distribution of child pornography

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Madera woman was arrested on Thursday after Madera County Sheriff’s Office received a tip regarding child pornography.

Authorities say they served a search warrant at a home located in the 700 blocks of Blue Oak Lane and found electronic devices located at the residence.

Detectives arrested 45-year-old, Kristine Mettler for possession and distribution of child pornography.

Mettler was booked into the Madera County Department of Corrections without incident for a felony violation.

MCSO is asking anyone with information regarding this case or other victims to please contact us at 559-675-7770.

