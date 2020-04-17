Police: Madera man arrested on murder charges after woman shot to death

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested Thursday on murder charges after a domestic violence shooting, the Madera Police Department said Friday.

At 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 3300 block of Winter Way.

RELATED: Madera Police investigating shooting that left one woman dead

When authorities arrived on scene, they discovered the victim who was shot to death. 

Jeffery Olson was arrested at the scene and was booked into the Madera County Department of Corrections.

The Police Department wants to remind residents that there are resources for victims of domestic violence — one of those resources is the Marjaree Mason Center. Their crisis response hotline number is 559-233-HELP (4357).

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know