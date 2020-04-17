Police: Madera man arrested on murder charges after woman shot to death

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested Thursday on murder charges after a domestic violence shooting, the Madera Police Department said Friday.

At 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 3300 block of Winter Way.

When authorities arrived on scene, they discovered the victim who was shot to death.

Jeffery Olson was arrested at the scene and was booked into the Madera County Department of Corrections.

The Police Department wants to remind residents that there are resources for victims of domestic violence — one of those resources is the Marjaree Mason Center. Their crisis response hotline number is 559-233-HELP (4357).

