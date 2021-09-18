POLICE: Los Angeles man identified as person killed in downtown Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in downtown Fresno early Friday morning.

Fresno Police have identified Ricardo Mendez-Pimentel, 24 of Los Angeles County, as the man who was found shot multiple times just before 4:00 a.m. on Friday.

Officers responded to the 500 block of E. Street regarding a man lying on the sidewalk who appeared to have been shot.

When police arrived on scene, they say they found Pimentel suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

According to officials, emergency medical services and fire personnel began providing first aid to the victim and transported him to a local hospital where he later died.

Fresno Police are now asking for help from the community to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Eder Cerda (559) 621-2446 or Detective Raul Diaz at (559) 621-2449.

Police say this is the 53rd murder of 2021. This time last year, authorities say there were 33 murders.