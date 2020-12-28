Police looking for suspects involved in alleged Hanford stabbing, hate crime, investigators say

Tony Abeyta, 32, and Keegan States, 37 were arrested by Hanford Police Sunday

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Hanford Police are looking for two people involved in the stabbing of a 61-year-old man Saturday morning.

Investigators say the two suspects made homophobic slurs during a verbal altercation with the victim around 6:14 A.M. Saturday morning. According to police, the victim fled the area, but a few hours later the suspects came upon the victim again, this time with two additional male suspects.

Police say one of the men, Tony Abeyta, 32, stabbed the victim several times. Investigators say that Abeyta then stole the victims things and left with Keegan States, 37, and two other suspects.

Abetyta and States were arrested on Sunday, and officers are still looking for two additional suspects. One is identified as Adrian Miguel Velasquez, 28.

Police are looking for Adrian Miguel Velasquez, 28 (left), and an unidentified suspect (right)

The victim is being treated and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Officer Joshua Ragsdale at (559) 585-2540 Ext. 4802.

