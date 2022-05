TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot early Monday morning in Tulare, according to Tulare police officers.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Bardsley Avenue.

Police say officers responded to the area where they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown.

Investigators say they are searching for suspects and are asking for anyone with information to contact detectives at (559) 684-4290.