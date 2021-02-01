Fresno Police looking for man that they say fired gunshot in room with ex, teen & infant

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are looking for a man who they say fired a gun in a room with his ex-girlfriend, her 17-year-old son and an infant.

On Dec. 20, investigators say Christopher Anthony Gonzales, 31, entered his ex-girlfriend’s home where she and her children were sleeping. Police say he then entered her bedroom and demanded details on her current relationship. Police say her 17-year-old son came into the bedroom and Gonzalez challenged him to a fight before pointing a handgun at him. Investigators say the woman charged Gonzalez, pushing his hand upward. After firing one shot, Gonzalez ran from the home. No one was hurt in the incident.

Gonzalez is described as 5’6″, 200 lbs. According to police, there is a warrant on Gonzalez for domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at a dwelling, terroristic threats, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

If you have any information on Gonzalez’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Detective Cisneros-Jackson at 559-621-2231.