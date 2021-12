FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who crashed into a light pole Wednesday morning in northeast Fresno, according to officers.

About 3:00 a.m. police say the driver hit the pole near Perrin Avenue and Saybrook Drive the car was severely damaged but the driver left the scene.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.