FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Monday morning, according to Fresno police officers.

Police said they found the woman, who was severely injured, on the side of the road near Ashlan and Moroa avenues around 4:30 a.m. She later died.

Investigators said there were no vehicles nearby and the vehicle that hit her could have substantial damage.

If you have any information, contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.