MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers are investigating a gas station robbery in Merced, according to the Merced Police Department.

Thursday around 4:11 A.M. officers say they responded to a robbery at Zoomy’s 76 Gas Station on G Street.

Officers say they arrived after the suspect had fled the area.

Police say the store clerk told them that the suspect threatened to shoot him and demanded cash from the register.

The suspect reportedly stole $150 according to police.

Merced police are describing the suspect as a Hispanic male, 20 to 30 years old, about 5’3”, and 185 pounds, wearing a brown and black sweater with a hood.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Officer Mitchell King at (209) 385-6905 or by email at kingm@cityofmerced.org.