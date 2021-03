FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department’s Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) is asking for the public’s help looking for eight individuals wanted in connection to stolen vehicles in Fresno.

If you have any information on the eight people on this list, you’re asked to contact the Fresno Police Department via the CCATT auto theft tip line at (559) 621-CCAT (2228.)