Police look for liquor store robbery suspects

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno police are searching for three people they say were caught on camera robbing a Fresno liquor store.

Fresno police detectives say that on Thursday at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a robbery at Highway Liquor on Shaw Avenue in northwest Fresno.

According to investigators, three suspects entered the store and one of the suspects held a victim down while the other two stole what police describe as “an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

Investigators say the suspects ran off before officers arrived.

If you have any information on the robbery, you’re asked to contact Detective Amada Galaviz at (559) 621-2083.