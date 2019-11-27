Police: Lemoore man arrested for having sex with a minor

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Lemoore man was arrested Tuesday after the Hanford Police Department said he was having sex with a minor for about a year.

Officers received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a 23-year-old man receiving pornographic images of a minor through a social media application, according to Lt. Greg Freiner.

Investigators found that the suspect, identified as Carlos Garza, had sex with a underage girl for approximately a year, the Police Department said. The minor and Garza communicated through a social media application as well as sent or received lewd photos.

Garza was later arrested and booked at the Kings County Jail on multiple charges including having sex with a minor, oral copulation involving a minor, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts and communication with a minor in regards to lewd acts, Freiner said.

Garza’s bail was set at $125,000 at the time of booking.

Freiner said parents should remember to monitor their child’s social media accounts and to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

