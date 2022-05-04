KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect that allegedly robbed a bank in Kingsburg has been arrested, according to the Kingsburg Police Department.

On Monday, officers were dispatched to a robbery at Citizen’s Bank on Draper Street.

When officers arrived, they say they could not locate any suspects at the scene.

Officers say they were informed by witnesses that a male suspect had entered the bank wearing a motorcycle helmet, motorcycle gloves, and dark clothing.

The suspect demanded money from the bank teller and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, according to officers.

No one was injured, and the suspect did not use a weapon, according to witnesses.

Witnesses also said the suspect fled on a motorcycle.

Investigators say they were able to find the suspect in Tulare and arrest them.

The money was recovered when the suspect was arrested according to police.

The identity of the suspect has not been released by police at this time.