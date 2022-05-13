FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects have been arrested in connection to an alleged jewelry store theft that occurred earlier in the year.

On January 31, officers responded to a robbery at C & S Jewelry on East Via del Oro.

During their investigation, officers say they learned that the juvenile suspect entered the store and asked to look at a necklace.

An employee held the necklace to show the juvenile, and the juvenile grabbed the necklace and ran, according to investigators.

According to police another employee tried to stop the juvenile suspect but was unable to. A second suspect got in the way and allowed the juvenile suspect to escape according to officials.

Detectives say they were able to figure out the juvenile suspect conspired with 22-year-old Taviyon Cook, 20-year-old Kalvin McCoy, and a fourth unidentified suspect.

On Wednesday, detectives used four search warrants and arrested the juvenile suspect and Cook.

McCoy was already in custody on an unrelated charge according to officials.

Cook and McCoy were booked for conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery, according to police, and the juvenile suspect was also booked for the same charges.

Detectives are still looking into the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective N. Camarena at 559-621-2080 Detective N. Camarena at 559-621-2080.