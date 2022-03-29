FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police are searching for a suspect responsible for a shooting inside a motel room in southeast Fresno Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police say around 4:00 a.m. officers responded to the Vagabond Inn at Jensen and East Avenue off Highway 99 and found a man with a gunshot wound in one of the motel rooms.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is now listed in critical condition, police say.

According to investigators, the suspect left the scene in a silver vehicle.

Detectives are actively investigating the area of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned on-air and online for more information.