Police investigating suspicious death in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are investigating a homicide in southwest Fresno.

Police said they responded to the area of Jensen and Elm avenues around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning near the Dollar King Market for a disturbance. When officers arrived they found a middle-aged man dead.

Police said they do have a person of interest they are questioning.

No other details were immediately available. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.