Police investigating suspicious death in southwest Fresno

Crime

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are investigating a homicide in southwest Fresno.

Police said they responded to the area of Jensen and Elm avenues around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning near the Dollar King Market for a disturbance. When officers arrived they found a middle-aged man dead.

Police said they do have a person of interest they are questioning.

No other details were immediately available. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

