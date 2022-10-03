FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a 21-year-old man died after being found with a gunshot wound on Monday morning in central Fresno.

Police say they were dispatched to a home in the 5300 block of West Ramona Avenue near Dakota and Polk avenues around 2:00 a.m. regarding a victim of a gunshot wound.

When police arrived that is when they say they found the man with a gunshot wound and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Due to the nature of the call, detectives say they responded and are currently interviewing the man’s family and are investigating his death as suspicious.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned on-air and online for more information. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.