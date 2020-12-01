Police investigating stabbing in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was stabbed in the upper body in northwest Fresno Monday afternoon, according to Fresno Police.

At 5:30 p.m officers were dispatched to the area of Silverado and Corona avenues for a victim of a stabbing.

When officers arrived they located a man in his mid-30s suffering from a stab wound to the upper body.

Police say the victim told them he had been stabbed near Brawley and Shaw avenues after an altercation with another man. The victim then rode his bike to Silverado and Corona avenues.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition.

