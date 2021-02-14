Victim injured after shooting in Visalia Sunday, police say

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

May 04 2021 05:30 pm

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a victim injured in Visalia Sunday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of south Redwood for a victim of a shooting just before 12:00 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located one victim suffering from wound.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the suspect fled before officers arrived to the scene.

Police say it is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Leo Segura at (559) 713-4739.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com