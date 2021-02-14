Victim injured after shooting in Visalia Sunday, police say

A close-up photo of police lights by night

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a victim injured in Visalia Sunday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of south Redwood for a victim of a shooting just before 12:00 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located one victim suffering from wound.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the suspect fled before officers arrived to the scene.

Police say it is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Leo Segura at (559) 713-4739.