Police investigating shooting that left a man in critical condition

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition in Downtown Fresno early Sunday morning.

Authorities say they received a call of a shooting victim just after 2:00 a.m. at the La Quinta Hotel on Tulare Street near Highway 41.

When officers arrived they found a 28-year-old male lying next to a vehicle in the parking lot of the hotel suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to a leg, arm, and torso.

Witnesses told authorities the suspects were possibly two men in a older model four-door sedan.

Police say the victim was conscious and responsive when the officers contacted him.

