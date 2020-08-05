Police investigating shooting in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Fresno.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. near California Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Police said officers were in the area when they heard shots being fired in the area and saw a car leaving. When officers stopped the car one person took off that person was arrested a short time later.

It’s unknown if that car is related to the shooting or if anyone was struck by bullets.

No other details were immediately available.

If you have any information, contact the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.

