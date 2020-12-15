Police investigating shooting in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Fresno Monday night.

At around 8:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a call of a victim of a shooting near the area of First Street and Terrace Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located a 30-year-old man in the middle of a courtyard suffering from a single gunshot wound to his upper back.

Police say the victim and his girlfriend were inside a garage when they heard a knock on the garage, the victim went to open the door but was shot by a suspect.

The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information was released. Police believe the victim may know the suspect.