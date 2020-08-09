Police investigating shooting in northwest Fresno, 3 men injured

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two men are suffering from gunshot wounds and a third man is injured after driving a vehicle into an AutoZone in northwest Fresno Sunday afternoon, police say.

Authorities say they responded to the area of Marks and Ashlan avenues at around 3:00 p.m. for a call of a vehicle into a building.

When authorities arrived they found a Honda minivan hit with gunfire and damaged after driving into a building.

Authorities say the two men suffering from the gunshot wounds appear non-life-threatening.

No other details were available.

